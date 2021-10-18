Police went to Curtis Hayton's home and found the fake revolver in his bedroom after the threat was reported to the police.

Leeds Crown Court heard Hayton and the woman had been in a relationship and have a daughter together.

The offending took place after the couple split up and argued over access to the child.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court

Helen Chapman, prosecuting, said Hayton sent a series of messages in which he threatened violence against the victim and her family members.

One message stated: "I will smash your house up. I will finish you all and stick something in your mouth."

Ms Chapman said the woman believed Hayton was referring to a firearm.

The defendant also threatened to knock her brother's teeth out with a knuckle duster.

Hayton made the gun threat on October 26 last year during a FaceTime call.

The prosecutor said: "She saw the defendant waving that imitation firearm around on the screen before hanging up."

Police were contacted and went to Hayton's home where they found an imitation revolver under a bedside table, along with a receipt to show that it had been purchased recently.

A knuckle duster was also found in the property.

Hayton was interviewed and admitted responsibility for the offending but claimed he had been provoked.

He was then made the subject of a non-molestation order in November last year which banned him from contacting the woman.

A month later he sent her further threatening text messages.

Hayton, 23, of Asket Drive, Seacroft, pleaded guilty to possession of an imitation firearm, three counts of sending a malicious communication and breach of a non-molestation order.

Anastasis Tassou, mitigating, said Hayton pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

The barrister said: "He reacted in an inappropriate and disproportionate way."

Mr Tassou said Hayton had been in contact with his former partner since the offending in relation to access to the child and there had been no further problems.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC gave Hayton a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.