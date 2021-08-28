Police received a report that a man had been assaulted near Belle Isle Parade at about 5pm yesterday (Friday).

Officers were sent to the area, but no victim was found.

At about 5.40pm, officers on patrol were flagged down by a member of the public who reported that a man had been assaulted by a group of males.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hunslet Club Parkside Playing Fields, where the second attack took place (Photo: Google)

The injured victim, a 52-year-old man, was found by officers in Belle Isle Road.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that are serious but not considered life-threatening.

Police say the victim was assaulted twice that evening. The first attack took place near Hunslet Delivery Office in Belle Isle Road, and the second in Hunslet Club Parkside Playing Fields.

Detectives from Leeds District CID are investigating the attack and trying to find those responsible.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incidents, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact officers via 101 quoting crime reference 13210435627 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.