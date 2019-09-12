Leeds man repeatedly ran over and kicked pigeon to death

A Leeds man repeatedly ran over and kicked a pigeon to death.

The man repeatedly chased and ran over the small bird on his motorbike.

He also kicked it over and over until it was badly injured.

The injuries were so severe that police said the pigeon had to be killed.

It happened at about 8.15pm on Monday, September 8 on Southwood Road in Swarcliffe.

The suspect is described as having a grey helement and was riding a blue and white off road motorcycle.

WYP Leeds Wildlife and Rural Crime Team shared the shocking case of animal cruelty on Twitter.

The post said: " On the 9th of September at about 8.15pm on Southwood Rd LS14 a male on a motorcycle has been seen to chase a pigeon repeatedly running it over and kicking it.

"Sadly the bird was so badly injured it had to be destroyed.

"Suspect had a grey helmet and was riding a blue and white off road motorcycle.

"Crime number 13190466249 anyone with any information please get in touch."