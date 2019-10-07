Leeds man on the run after climbing over prison fence

Have your say

Police are hunting a Leeds drug dealer who has escaped from prison.

Kearon Tyrone Hunte, 31, formerly of Roundhay Road, climbed over the perimeter fence at HMP Kirkham, outside of Preston, on Saturday October 5.

Hunte had been jailed for six years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

He is described as black, 5ft 10in tall, of medium build with black hair and brown eyes.

Hunte has links to the Leeds and West Yorkshire areas.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “Hunte is wanted by police after escaping HMP Kirkham.

“We would urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

“We would also encourage Hunte to come forward and speak to police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact police on (01253) 604100 or email westintelunit@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log 1418 of October 5.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org