Leeds man jailed for drug dealing after armed response officers find Class A drugs in his trousers

Aaron Thompson, aged 32, from Holt Farm Close, was stopped by officers after he was spotted driving erratically on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

Firearms Support Unit officers pulled over his red Seat Leon car on the A170 near Pickering.

When they pulled the car over and carried out searches, they found the suspected Class A drugs inside his trousers.

Photo: North Yorkshire Police.

The officers also carried out a drugs swipe test on him which indicated cannabis had been used.

The investigation into the suspected drug-driving offence is ongoing.

He pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and heroin with intent to supply at Hull Magistrates’ Court on December 8, 2021.

Thompson was sentenced at York Crown Court on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

He was jailed for four years.

DC Darrel Temple, of Scarborough and Ryedale CID, led the investigation into Thompson as part of his role in the Operation Expedite County Lines Team.

DC Temple said: “It is very pleasing that Aaron Thompson has been sentenced to four years’ imprisonment after admitting his guilt to dealing Class A drugs which wreak lives and damage communities.

“Thanks to the great work by the arresting officers in securing key evidence and the subsequent investigation, Thompson was presented with no realistic opportunity of escaping justice.

“We simply will not tolerate drug dealers like Aaron Thompson, and we vow to act on any information from the local community about such activity. Please don’t hesitate to make a report.”