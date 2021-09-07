Leeds man jailed after ignoring restraining order banning him from contacting ex-partner

Ben Walker, 28, also smashed a window on a car belonging to another woman, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Walker, of Britannia Road, Morley, was jailed for 18 months after admitting one offence of criminal damage and five charges of breaching a restraining order.

Leeds Crown Court

Kristian Cavanagh, prosecuting, said Walker was convicted at Leeds Magistrates' Court on November 12 2020 of three offences of battery against his ex-partner.

He was sentenced to a community order with unpaid work and was made the subject of a restraining order banning him going to her home or contacting her.

Two days later Walker went to his former partner's home address, but she wasn't at home.

Mr Cavanagh said Walker phoned her and threatened to damage another woman's car parked near the address.

Walker smashed a window on the car and caused other damage which cost the owner more than £1,200 to repair.

The court heard police charged Walker with criminal damage before he was bailed.

On February 21 this year Walker went to the woman's home while she was in bed.

She heard him shouting outside and told him to leave.

Mr Cavangah said on February 24 Walker sent her multiple emails suggesting she was an unfit mother.

Walker sent her an abusive text message on March 14 and a barrage of messages on March 22.

He was arrested and interviewed on April 14 and bailed pending further investigations.

Between May 12 and May 13 he sent his ex a series of messages via WhatsApp.

Walker has 12 previous convictions for 18 offences.

Craig Sutcliffe, mitigating, said: "Whilst there is a persistent breach of the order there are no threats made towards this complainant. There was no violence used or offered."