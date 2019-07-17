Leeds man given 10 year sentence for sexual offences against child

A man has been sentenced today at Hull Crown Court to 10 years in prison, with a following year on extended licence, for multiple sexual offences committed against a child.

Michael Billups, 52, of Lilac Oval, Leeds pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault and one of assault against a child between 2011 and 2013 in the East Riding of Yorkshire.

He also has to sign the sex offenders register for life and has been given a 5 year restraining order.

Detective Constable Becky McInnis said: “Investigations of this nature are always difficult and I welcome today’s sentencing.

“I hope that this offers reassurance that we will always work to protect vulnerable people, taking action against those that commit offences against them.

“Where we have victims that are unable to be involved in the proceeding and we need to seek a prosecution without their participation - we will do so.

“I encourage anyone with any information or concerns about sexual offences being committed to call us on our non-emergency 101 number so that we can investigate.

“If you prefer to report information anonymously you can do so by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”