Leeds man found guilty of murdering his partner in knife attack in their home

A man has been found guilty of murdering his partner of 30 years in a drunken knife attack at their home in Leeds.

A jury took less than an hour to convict Peter Staglis over the killing of Angela Conoby after a four-day trial.

Angela Conoby was killed by her partner in her home in Harehills Leeds

Stalgis, 60, killed Angela Conoby at their home on Berkeley Mount, Harehills, in May this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard the cleaner carried out the murder just two days before they were due to be evicted from their home as they faced mounting debts.

A police officer forced open the door to the property on May 20 this year after being contacted by Ms Conoby's sister as she became concerned for her safety.

The 55-year-old's decomposing body was found in the same room where Stalgis was sat on a sofa in the dark next to an empty whisky bottle.

Footage from the officer's body camera was shown in the courtroom and Stalgis can be heard repeatedly saying "I lost the house", "she didn't know" and "I'm sorry".

There was a large knife near him on the floor.

Stalgis pleaded not guilty to Ms Conoby's murder at an earlier hearing.

He claimed he had no recollection of killing Ms Conoby, nor the reasons why, despite earlier confessions to police.

Stalgis will be sentenced by Judge Tom Bayliss, QC, tomorrow morning.