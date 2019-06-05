Leeds man found dead at HMP Wealstun prison

An investigation has been launched after a prison inmate was found dead at HMP Wealstun.

Ayub Jalil, 36, who is from Armley, was found dead at the prison at Thorpe Arch, between Boston Spa and Wetherby, on Friday morning.

Jalil was serving an eight-month sentence for possessing a knife in a public place after police found him carrying various weapons on Town Street, Armley, in November 2018.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Justice on Wednesday confirmed the death, and that a routine investigation is to be carried out.

The spokesman said: “HMP Wealstun prisoner Ayub Jalil died in custody on May 31 and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.”

READ MORE: Prisoner caught with stash of more than £3,000 in cash hidden in his cell at Leeds jail

HMP Wealstun is a men's Category C prison.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, a family member of Jalil's said he left behind a wife and three children.

The male relative, who did not want to be named, said: "He was a nice person, a very bubbly character. He was his mother's only son and the family are all very distressed.

"He died on a Friday, which is a good day for Muslims, and he died on Ramadan."

West Yorkshire Police are not investigating the death as suspicious.