Leeds man escapes police by dropping into DIY bolthole

A wanted man in Leeds managed to escape from the police by dropping into a homemade bolthole.

Police attempted to locate the man but he would not answer the door.

He then dropped into a homemade bolthole and made his escape.

A bolthole is a place where a person can escape and hide.

In this case, the man had cut a square out of the floorboards in the property and this gave him access to outside where he could make his escape.

Police are still searching for the man, but joked on Twitter that they will arrange a 'rematch soon'.

In a statement on Twitter on Saturday, April 13, West Yorkshire Police Leeds West team said: "Bolt hole that’s one way to do it.

"Wanted male who refused to answer the door then dropped into his diy escape route.

"1-0 to him but we will arrange a rematch soon."

-> Poppy Devey Waterhouse's family and friends to run Leeds Half Marathon in her memory

-> West Yorkshire had highest number of cat thefts outside London in 2018