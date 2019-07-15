Leeds man charged with robbery after holding teenager at knife point to steal £5 in skate park

A Leeds man has been charged with robbery after holding a 14-year-old teenager at knife point - to steal just £5.

Adrian Brown-Evans, 21, of Vicarage Place in Leeds has been charged with robbery following the shocking robbery at the Skate Park, Northfield in Bridlington.

A 14 year-old boy was allegedly threatened with a knife and robbed of £5 as he played in the skate park at 8.30pm on Saturday 13 July.

Officers were in the area at the time of the robbery and a man and two youths were quickly apprehended, Humberside Police said.

Two youths arrested were released without charge but the 21 year-old Leeds man was questioned and charged with robbery and was due to appear at Hull Magistrates Court this morning.

Police believe this may not have been an isolated incident and officers investigating this robbery are appealing not only for witnesses but for anyone else who may have been approached by a man in Bridlington on Saturday.

Any member of public with information has been asked to contact police.