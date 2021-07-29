Leeds man arrested at Gibraltar International Airport after violent incident on easyJet flight from Bristol
A Leeds man has been arrested in Gibraltar after a passenger on board an easyJet flight was violent towards another passenger.
Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) received a call at 10am this morning (Thursday) from air traffic control asking for officers to attend Gibraltar International Airport once the easyJet flight EZY6299 arrived from Bristol.
The aircraft’s captain had reported that he had a disruptive passenger onboard.
Later information suggested that a man had been violent towards another passenger.
When the aircraft landed just after 10am, the man was sat at the back of the aircraft and cabin crew had already moved other passengers away.
A 33-year-old man from Leeds was arrested on suspicion of assault, affray and being drunk on an aircraft.
RGP is appealing for witnesses ton and footage of, the incident
A spokesperson said: "If you were on that flight and happened to video the incident – we’d like to see the footage as it may help us with the investigation.
"Also, if you witnessed the incident, we'd like to hear from you.
"You can either upload the video footage on our website at www.police.gi/report-online or call us on 200 72500."
