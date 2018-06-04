Leeds kidnap accused appears in court after girl, four, 'carried away from mum' in Beeston street

A man has appeared in court charged with kidnap after a four-year-old girl was allegedly carried away from her mother in a Leeds street.

Damian Siwek, 35, of Harlech Avenue, Beeston, was arrested on Saturday in connection with the reported kidnapping.

Also in crime: Three men released after Morley stabbing remain 'under investigation'



It is said that he took the girl away from her mother during an incident in Lodge Lane, Beeston, on Thursday, April 26.

Siwek appeared before Leeds Magistrates' Court this morning after being charged with one count of kidnap.

He was remanded into custody until a further hearing at Leeds Crown Court on July 2.

Also in crime: Robbers left man with fractured jaw after brutal Leeds street attack