Leeds judge issues warning after street drug spice leads to murder case

As Lee Myers, of Appleton Close near Burmantotfs, walked out of court after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing of possession of the drug, the judge issued him a stark warning.

His Honour Judge Jameson QC said: "It is nasty, don't do it. I have tried someone for murder in Armley because of spice".

At today's hearing (Weds) Leeds Crown Court had heard that around 12.30pm on December 12 last year, Myers, aged 30, was cycling down Commercial Street on his way to make a delivery of spice at the junction with Briggate.

The street drug, 'Spice'.

Prosecuting, Jonathan Sharp said Myers was challenged by police and made off from them but was caught and arrested. The rucksack he was carrying contained four bags of spice with a street value of up to £130.

His home was searched where 12 bigger bags of the drug were found which had a street value of between £810 and £1620. A set of scales and two mobile phones were also recovered during the search.

Myers claimed the drugs were for his personal use.

Martin Morrow, mitigating, said: "At the time of the offence he had got limited means and built up some personal debt. This led him to hole some drugs in the hope that would reduce some personal debt but he accepted he would start dealing to try and reduce that debt further."

Sentencing Myers, who has no previous convictions, to a 12 month community order and 160 hours of unpaid work the judge said: "You were stopped by police on a bike and you had some drugs in your possession. There is issue about whether that was part of dealing, or potential dealing, but you had drugs at home which you accepted were to be used for purposes of sale but you were holding them for someone else - that is irrelevant."