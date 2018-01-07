Leeds jeep attack thug was a violent drug dealer whose girlfriend helped him

Violent thug Nicholas Adair, his girlfriend and family members were also sentenced in relation to drugs and money laundering offences following his arrest over the Harehills jeep attack.

Adair and co-defendant Tyrone Gentles were this week jailed over a horrific incident in Harehills which saw them beat victim Martin McDonagh outside a shop before mowing him down in their 4x4. McDonagh's ear was ripped off by the vehicle and he spent five weeks in intensive care.

Cassie Nay, girlfriend of Nicholas Adair

Police raided the family home where Adair and his partner Cassie Nay, pictured above, lived at Poole Crescent, Cross Gates, and found £80,000 worth of cannabis in the loft.

The couple had bought the property after convincing their mothers to help them persuade conveyancing solicitors that the cash was not the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Adair also got his brother, Daniel, to come to the property after the raid in April 2016 and make claims that the cannabis belonged to him.

The court heard Adair's mother wrote a letter to a solicitor to say £20,000 of a £90,000 deposit used to pay for the property had been a gift from her.

Nicholas Adair

Nay's mother, Christine Raisbeck, also sent letters to lawyers asserting that the cash used to buy the house did not come from criminal activity.

At the time of the raid the house was in the process of being renovated and fitted with fencing and a CCTV system.

Recorder Kidd said the work was being done turn to the house into a "drugs compound."

She said: "Everything was being put in place as part of a sophisticated family-run business to live off the earnings of drugs supply."

Police surveillance in the days before the raid showed Nay carrying bags from her BMW which were later recovered from the loft.

Investigations revealed large amounts of cash had been deposited in her bank account from December 2014.

Nay, 29, was jailed for 18 months after pleading guilty to possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Recorder Kidd told her: "You were not bullied or forced into any of this behaviour. You chose to act in this way and reap the rewards despite being the mother of a young child.

"Not only did you experience the benefit over that period of time, but when difficult questions were asked during the purchase of that house, you sought the assistance of your own mother and implicated her and persuaded her to write a letter and make oral representations as to the source of that money."

Nicholas Adair continued to be involved in drug supply after being released on bail.

Recorder Kidd told Adair that she considered him to have played a leading role in the supply of drugs.

She said: "You were trusted to have a large value of drugs on your property on credit."

Daniel Adair, 32, was jailed for nine months after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Christine Raisbeck, 50, of Foundry Mill Street, Seacroft, pleaded guilty to money laundering. She was given a nine month sentence, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work.

Melanie Adair, 54, of Bancroft Drive, Seacroft, pleaded guilty to money laundering. She was given a six month sentence, suspended for 12 months, and ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work