Alex Littlewood, 20, who runs the centre in Churwell with his partner Luke, is now desperately searching for a new area of land for him and his animals after the attack on the 30-year-old horse, Fern, at some point between Tuesday night (October 11) and Wednesday morning.

It’s not the first time that the rescue centre – which is known as Pit Hill – has been targeted, after two of his goats were poisoned previously and another horse was attacked with a breezeblock in the two years since he moved there.

Alex said that he left the land on Hepworth Avenue on Tuesday evening and returned early the next morning to find Fern “shaking her head and very agitated”.

Fern has been left traumatised by the incident and is not letting anyone go near to her

He said: “It was absolutely traumatic.

"At first I thought she had got some sticks caught in her mane but then we noticed she was bleeding from the head.”

Alex said he had to get the stick out of Fern’s head “as a matter of urgency”, adding: “I felt sick.

"She was thrashing her head all over.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fern's carers said they felt sick after discovering that she'd been stabbed in the head with a sharpened garden cane

Alex removed the item and found that it was a garden cane that had been purposefully sharpened.

He said that a vet came to see Fern and told him that if the weapon had gone any further it would have killed her.

Alex said: “She’s very nervous now and won’t allow you near her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex reported the incident to West Yorkshire Police and has posted an appeal online asking if anyone knows of anywhere he can set up a rescue centre for his horses, sheep, ducks, chicken and geese. The post has been shared over 3,000 times by residents horrified by the attack.

He said: “Unfortunately we don’t know who is actually doing this but it’s happened in the past.

"My goats were also poisoned and about six weeks ago a breezeblock was slung at one of the other horses and they cut all of his bottom with it.

"It’s devastating.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “West Yorkshire Police received a report of an injured horse in Churwell shortly before 2pm on Wednesday, 12 October.