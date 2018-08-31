Leeds gun crime: Man arrested in Beeston dawn raid is 'under investigation' over Holbeck shooting

Police have released a man who was arrested in connection with a firearms incident in Leeds but say he remains under investigation.

The 28-year-old man had been arrested during a dawn raid in Beeston on Wednesday.

Read more: Police arrest man in Beeston after shotgun fired at house in Holbeck





His arrest was part of ongoing inquiries into shots fired at a house in Balm Place, Holbeck, on August 23.

Nobody was injured but police said at the time that they had moved the occupants of the house to a safe location.

Read more: Gunshots have been fired at a house in Leeds

Issuing an update today, a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The man was released under investigation pending further enquiries."

For all of the latest crime news from Leeds, join our dedicated Facebook group by clicking here.