Leeds gun crime: Man arrested in Beeston dawn raid is 'under investigation' over Holbeck shooting

Police have released a man who was arrested in connection with a firearms incident in Leeds but say he remains under investigation.
The 28-year-old man had been arrested during a dawn raid in Beeston on Wednesday.
Read more: Police arrest man in Beeston after shotgun fired at house in Holbeck
His arrest was part of ongoing inquiries into shots fired at a house in Balm Place, Holbeck, on August 23.
Nobody was injured but police said at the time that they had moved the occupants of the house to a safe location.
Read more: Gunshots have been fired at a house in Leeds
Issuing an update today, a West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "The man was released under investigation pending further enquiries."
For all of the latest crime news from Leeds, join our dedicated Facebook group by clicking here.