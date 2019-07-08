Leeds grandmother bitten by dog said animal could 'easily have killed' a child

A LEEDS woman bitten and seriously injured when one of her dog breeder neighbour's animals got into her garden said it could 'easily have killed' one of her grandchildren, a court heard.

Dog bite victim Sharon Kellett said the dog called Pablo was a danger to the public and should be put down after she had to undergo plastic surgery on bite wound on her left arm, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor, Martin Robertshaw said the large three-year-old blue cane corso dog - similiar to a bullmastif - belonged to French bulldog breeder Jessica Milnes, 26.

Mr Robertshaw said Pablo got through a hole in the hedge in the garden of Milnes' then home on Trafford Grove, Harehills at 9.30am on February 21 and bit 46-year-old Sharon Kellett's left arm.

Crowds of stret racers near Elland Road causing misery for residents

The court heard Sharon Kellett suffered a two-inch by one-inch bite and was taken to hospital by ambulance and had to have a tetanus jab, take antibiotics and undergo plastic surgery on the wound.

Reading Sharon Kellett's victim impact statement, Mr Robertshaw said: "Her view was the dog should be destroyed. It's a danger to the public. It could quite easily have killed one of my grandchildren.

"I'm afraid to go out as there's loads of dogs in my area that I fear may attack me. I have also had nightmares of dogs biting me on the same arm and have woken up sweating."

Mr Robertshaw said an expert had investigated and concluded that Pablo the dog did not pose a danger to the public under normal circumstances if it was kept under control.

Milnes, now of Eddison Way, Guiseley, admitted being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control.

Speeding drink driver fleeing police overtook school bus on blind bend

Mitigating, Richard Holland, said Milnes had bred French bulldogs as a hobby but no longer kept animals.

Mr Holland, said: "She is extremely remorseful."

Judge Christopher Batty handed Milnes a 12-month prison sentence, suspened for 12-months and said she must complete 100-hours unpaid work.

Judge Batty said: "As far as Pablo is concerned, I don't propose to order his destruction.

Man slashed with knife in attack near Kirkgate Market in Leeds

"The expert has made clear that Pablo is suitable to be made subject of a contingent destruction order."

Judge Batty told Milnes that she must make sure Pablo is kept under proper control at all times and be fitted with a muzzle and be kept on a fixed lead when in public.

Judge Batty added: "If you fail to comply with those conditions, he will be destroyed."