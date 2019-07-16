Leeds gang member Christopher Lewis was punched after 'cheeky' comment days before being shot dead, murder trial told

Have your say

A man accused of helping Flock gang member Christopher Lewis's alleged murderers told a jury he punched Mr Lewis in Leeds city centre three days before the shooting after he said something 'cheeky.'

Owen Clarke said he punched Mr Lewis after he said "something to annoy me, a smart comment, smug."

Mr Lewis, 24, died after being shot in the head outside his home on Reginald Street in Chapeltown just after 7pm on August 1 last year.

The jury has been told Mr Lewis was a member of The Flock gang and was killed revenge “execution” during a dispute between rival gangs.

Prosecutors say Steven Grey, 38, fired the shot while Jonathan Gledhill, 38, acted as a spotter to report Mr Lewis's location and also carried a bag with spare clothes so Grey could change after the shooting.

Gledhill, of Dib Lane, Roundhay and Grey, of Town Street, Armley, are on trial charged with Mr Lewis's murder, which they both deny.

It is claimed Clarke and Pearce drove Grey and Gledhill away from the scene of the shooting.

Pearce, 27, of no fixed address; Browne (Junior), 23, of Oaklands Crescent, Gipton, and Clarke, 26, of Haw Avenue, Yeadon, are on trial accused of assisting an offender, which they deny.

Grey, Pearce, Browne (Junior) and Clarke were among a group of friends partying in Oracle Bar in Leeds city centre on July 29 2018 while members of the Flock gang were also out in Leeds city centre that night.

In September 2017 Jaydn Manners - known as J-Man - and two others were convicted of the murder of Flock gang member Raheem Wilks, who was shot dead in a Chapeltown barbershop In January 2017.

The jury has heard how in the Leeds bar on July 29 2018, Owen Clark held up foot high letters spelling 'JMAN' - leading to revellers at the party to shout out 'Free J-Man.'

Prosecutors say a fight broke out outside the Oracle Bar and a member of the Flock camp can be seen on CCTV making gun gestures to the four men now on trial

During another incident that night, Owen Clarke punched Christopher Lewis in the face and Mr Lewis threw a bottle in response.

Cross examining Owen Clarke, Gledhill's barrister Richard Barraclough asked him: "You told the jury that Christopher Lewis had said something cheeky, what does that mean?"

Owen replied: "Something to annoy me, a smart comment, smug."

The court heard violence escalated that night and Denzil Browne (Junior) was struck on the back with an axe and injured.

Prosecutor Dafydd Enoch said to Clarke: "Whatever happened, that had got you blood up in relation to members of the Flock.

"You saw the gun gesture didn't you? You thought 'I'm not having that.'"

Clarke replied: "I didn't see the gun gesture at all."

Mr Enoch asked Clarke: "You punched Mr Lewis, why?"

Clarke: "He said something to me."

Mr Enoch: "What did he say?"

Clarke: "I can't remember what he said, but I know it was enough to make me do what I did."

Mr Enoch: "You two knew each other didn't you and both of you knew that you were rivals?"

Clarke: "No."

Denzil Brown (Senior), 49, of Parkfield Court, Morley, had been standing trial accused of Mr Lewis's murder.

On Tuesday (July 9), The Recorder of Leeds Judge Guy Kearl QC, ruled that there was no case for Denzil, Brown (Senior) to answer and he was allowed to leave the dock.

Judge Kearl told the jury: "While you have been waiting I have been listening to a submission on behalf of Denzil Emmerson Brown that there is no case for him to answer. ""

" I have decided that there is insufficient evidence whereby a reasonable jury, properly directed, could convict.

The trial continues.