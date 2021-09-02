Leeds Festival teenager taken to hospital after unknown substance thrown on legs during Post Malone set

The 17-year-old was in the crowd during the Post Malone set on the Main Stage at about 11pm on Saturday, August 28.

He was standing two to four rows back from the front of the crowd

He felt a substance splash onto the back and sides of his lower legs and initially assumed it was water.

The victim was in the crowd at the Post Malone set when the unknown substance was thrown on his legs. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

However, he then felt a burning sensation on his leg.

He sought help from staff and was treated at the site’s medical tent.

The teenager was then taken to York District Hospital for further treatment.

Leeds District CID are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances and to identify what sort of substance was involved.

Detective Inspector Guy Shackleton said: “He did not see anyone and had not been involved in any sort of altercation.

"This happened in a very busy crowded area and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist in explaining how this has occurred.”

The teenager was wearing a pink Stone Island jumper, a luminous yellow t-shirt, black denim shorts, grey Nike Air Force trainers and a blue and yellow Ikea bag bucket hat.