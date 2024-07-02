Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A reveller at the Leeds Festival lured a woman to a tent with the promise of drugs before raping her.

Mohammed Ullah was convicted after a trial at Leeds Crown Court of two counts of rape, dating back to the festival on August 13, 2015.

It was heard that the 29-year-old, who was 19 at the time, had been at the three-day music gathering at Bramham Park when he and the victim began talking about the possibility of buying drugs.

Ullah raped the woman in a tent at the Leeds Festival in 2015, but he was only recently traced.

He lured her to a tent where he pushed her down and subjected her to a sexual assault. When it was over, she left the tent distressed and was taken to the welfare tent by passers by who were concerned for her.

Reporting the rapes, swabs were taken which found Ullah’s DNA, but he was not traced until years later.

He denied the charges but was found guilty by a jury after a week-long trial in April of this year.

Ullah, of Viscount Street, Manchester, was jailed for six years. Judge Neil Clark acknowledged several references written on his behalf, and that he had been progressing in prison, having taken English and maths exams. He also has “enhanced” prison status, meaning he was behaving well.

Judge Clark said there had been no impact statement from the victim, but said he “could not blame her” and added: “Your victim undoubtedly will have suffered some psychological harm because of all of this.