Leeds fatal shooting: Christopher Lewis murder probe continues as 11 suspects investigated over Chapeltown attack

Detectives investigating the murder of Leeds man Christopher Lewis have released two further suspects who were arrested last week.

The arrests of the 23-year-old man and 29-year-old woman brought the total number of people questioned over the fatal shooting to 11.

The man was being held on suspicion of murdering 24-year-old Mr Lewis, who was shot in Reginald Street, Chapeltown, on August 1 and died the following day.

The woman had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said both suspects had now been released but remained under investigation.

Nine others arrested in connection with the murder also remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.