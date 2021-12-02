Leeds drug dealer caught 'red-handed' with crack cocaine and heroin three weeks after being released from jail

Daniel Barker was found in possession of the class A drugs when police were called to an incident at a house in Beeston.

Leeds Crown Court heard the officers went to the property on Malvern Rise on November 10 this year.

One of the officers recognised Barker and was aware that he had breached his licence conditions and was wanted on recall to custody.

Daniel Barker was jailed for 20 months at Leeds Crown Court for possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

The officer approached Barker and arrested him.

The defendant was searched and five small wraps of crack cocaine were found in his jacket pocket.

A second search took place and Barker was found in possession of a plastic tub containing 40 wraps of crack cocaine and 15 of heroin.

The total value of the drugs was £750.

Barker, 34, was interviewed at a police station and claimed he had been asleep at the house when someone threw the tub onto him when the police arrived.

He said he had a £200 per day drug habit and owed £2,000 to a dealer.

Barker, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possession of crack cocaine and heroin with intent to supply.

He has previous convictions for burglary and supplying class A drugs.

Harry Crowson, mitigating, said Baker's drug addiction was a "relatively recent vice that has taken over him."

Mr Crowson said Barker committed the offences after associating with other drug users when he was released from custody.

Barker was jailed for 20 months.

Judge Tom Bayliss QC said: "On November 10 you were caught red-handed with crack cocaine and heroin in significant quantities.

"Plainly, you were expecting to make some money from supplying those drugs to other people.