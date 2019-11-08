Leeds driver stopped for loading truck with triple the legal number of skips

A driver in Leeds was stopped for loading a truck with triple the legal number of skips.

By Rebecca Marano
Friday, 8th November 2019, 5:00 pm

It happened Colton Road at about 9.45am this morning after officers spotted that the truck had been loaded with six skips.

Two is the maximum.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police's road policing unit said: "Colton Road East, Leeds. Vehicle stopped and prohibited due to the dangerous condition in which it's been loaded.

"X6 skips is dangerous. 2's your limit."

A vehicle was stopped for loading on SIX skips in Leeds. Photo provided by WYP Roads Policing Unit.