Leeds driver stopped for loading truck with triple the legal number of skips

It happened Colton Road at about 9.45am this morning after officers spotted that the truck had been loaded with six skips.

Two is the maximum.

A spokesperson from West Yorkshire Police's road policing unit said: "Colton Road East, Leeds. Vehicle stopped and prohibited due to the dangerous condition in which it's been loaded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"X6 skips is dangerous. 2's your limit."