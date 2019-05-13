Leeds driver stopped for using phone but found drunk and with large amount of cannabis

A driver in Leeds was stopped by the police for using his phone while driving - but then officers found him drunk and in possession of a large amount of drugs.

The West Yorkshire Police (WYP) Leeds East team stopped the driver in Harehills on Sunday, May 12.

The unit tweeted about the incident at about 2.50pm.

Initially, the team stopped the driver because the saw him driving while using his mobile phone.

However, when they investigated they found he had committed more serious offences.

The driver was found drunk - over the prescribed alcohol limit.

In England and Wales, the alcohol limit for drivers is 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

The police also located a large amount of cannabis in the vehicle.

Cannabis is a class B drug and being in possession of it could lead to up to 5 years in prison, an unlimited fine or both.

Finally, the car did not belong to the driver.

The driver was arrested by the police.

In a statement on Twitter, WYP Roads Policing Unit team said: "Harehills West Yorkshire Police LeedsEast Vehicle stopped following officer sighting driver using mobile phone.

"Following the stop, a large quantity of cannabis was located, and the vehicle did not belong to the driver.

"In addition to this, the driver was also over the prescribed alcohol limit.

"Driver arrested more updates to follow."

