Leeds driver reached 120mph during police chase then went the wrong way up motorway slip road before head-on crash

Thomas Rhodes was locked up for 14 months over the pursuit on the M62, M621 and M1 motorways.

Leeds Crown Court heard Rhodes was banned from driving at the time of the incident on September 3 this year.

He was seen by officers driving a Citroen car exiting the M62 at junction 26, Chain Bar.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds Crown Court

Rhodes kept changing lanes and the officers formed the view that he was aware of the presence of the police and was trying to avoid them.

The officers requested backup and followed Rhodes as he re-entered the M62 in the eastbound carriageway towards Leeds.

He increased his speed as he headed towards junction 27, Birstall, and undertook vehicles.

The officers put on blue lights and sirens but Rhodes failed to stop.

Read more: Pair jailed over gun found hidden in garden of a house in Leeds as police investigated doorstep shooting

During a 15-minute pursuit he drove at 98mph and narrowly avoided a collision with other vehicles.

He forced other motorists to drive onto the hard shoulder as he left the motorway junction 27 then joined the M621.

He drove at 120mph and went through a red light then went the wrong way around a roundabout as he joined Elland Road.

Rhodes mounted a pavement to avoid traffic and put pedestrians in danger.

He rejoined the M621 by going the wrong way up a slip road and collided with two cars.

The defendant then joined the M1 but collided with another vehicle and was arrested.

Rhodes, of The Crescent, Tingley, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and having no insurance.

Shila Whitehead, mitigating, said Rhodes pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage.

She said: "His record will not assist him on this occasion and he accepts that it is going to be difficult for him.

"He accepts that the driving was appalling.

"He has no explanation. Fortunately the injuries sustained were not of a serious nature."

.Recorder Simon Kealey QC said: "You are very fortunate that you are not in court for causing serious injury or even death to other road users.