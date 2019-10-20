Leeds double killer's daughter smuggled porn films in to Wakefield Prison on Christmas visit

Police SWNS

The daughter of a convicted murderer serving life for shooting two men dead in a Leeds pub has admitted smuggling pornographic films in to him during a Christmas visit to Wakefield's maximum security prison.

Kelly Bryan felt pressured by her "controlling" father Paul Bryan to smuggle two memory cards containing pornographic films in to the Love Lane jail, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Gareth Henderson-Moore, prosecuting, said Kelly Bryan was acting suspiciously and "fidgeting" in the visiting area on December 19 2018.

Prison staff took her to a search area and two memory cards wrapped in cling film fell out of her trousers while she was being searched.

Mr Henderson-Moore said the cards contained "general entertainment" and "some pornographic films."

Mother-of-two Kelly Bryan, 38, was handed a suspended jail sentence after admitting taking a prohibited article into prison.

Paul Bryan, formerly of Bierstow Street, Blackpool, was jailed for life at Leeds Crown Court in May 2002 after being found guilty of murdering former professional rugby player David Nelson, 38, and his friend, Joseph Montgomery.

Bryan also was convicted of the attempted murder of Mr Nelson's brother, Andrew, in the shootings at the Wilson's Arms pub in Seacroft, Leeds, on July 22, 2000.

Mr Nelson had played for Sheffield Eagles and Wakefield and played at Wembley in 1992 for Castleford when they lost to Wigan in the Challenge Cup final.

Probation officer Michael Clark told Kelly Bryan's court hearing Paul Bryan had asked his daughter to collect the memory cards from an associate in Wakefield.

Mr Clark said: "This feels like a case where Miss Bryan was subject to coercive and controlling behaviour from her father. She felt unduly pressured by him."

Mr Clark added: "She says she is no longer in contact with her father. She has cut ties with him because of the feelings of pressure."

The court heard Kelly Bryan had a troubled childhood and is a former heroin user who has previous convictions for theft from shops.

Bryan, of Wordsworth Road, Middlesborough, has not used drugs for eight years and has not committed any offences for the past seven years, the court was told.

Brooke Morrison, mitigating, said: "She very much felt pressured by her father. She tells me she has always felt he had a hold over her.

"He could ask her to jump and she would say how high?"

Judge Geoffrey Marson QC handed Kelly Bryan an eight month jail sentence, suspended for two years.

She will also be subject to a four-month electronically tagged 8pm to 6am curfew

Reviewing Paul Bryan's case at London's Royal Courts of Justice in June 2006, Mr Justice Henriques set a minimum tariff of 24 years before Bryan could be considered for parole.

Mr Justice Henriques said the murder of David Nelson appeared to be a contract killing, the most likely motive being that he had defaulted on a substantial loan.

He said Mr Nelson was a gambling addict. Bryan shot him, then at his brother when he tried to intervene, but missed.