Ismail Ahmed made threats to use incriminating mobile phone evidence against her during the campaign of offending in April and May this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Ahmed and the victim had been married for 19 years and have children together.

He was arrested on suspicion of committing offences on April 29 this year.

Leeds Crown Court

Claire Anderson, prosecuting, said the victim received a phone call from the police at 3.30pm the next day informing her that Ahmed had been released from custody with bail conditions not to contact her or go near her home.

At 7pm later that day the defendant walked into her house, picked up a set of car keys and started a conversation with one of their children.

Ahmed then left the property but there was a knock at the door 30 minutes later.

Over the following days Ahmed sent Facebook and WhatsApp messages to the woman and their children in breach of his bail conditions.

Ahmed was arrested on May 13 and apologised for his behaviour.

He admitted going straight to the woman's home after being released from custody "because he was not thinking."

Ahmed, 46, of Deanswood Hill, Moortown, pleaded guilty to intimidating a witness and harassment.

Andrew Colman, mitigating, said Ahmed committed the offences as he was struggling to cope with the breakdown of the relationship and being away from his family.

Mr Colman said his client was sorry for what he had done and had been addressing his behaviour while in custody.

Ahmed was jailed for eight months.

Recorder Bryan Cox QC said: "Those bail conditions were put in place to protect and reassure her.

"It seems that is a particularly serious aspect of the offence."