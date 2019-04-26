Leeds crystal meth gang smuggled £60,000 of drugs inside novelty toys from price comparison website

Have your say

A drugs gang smuggled more than £50,000 worth of crystal meth into the UK inside novelty Robot Toys used by a comparison website, a court heard.

Police discovered bags stuffed with the class A stimulant inside Student Herbert Robert toys usually given to customers of a popular comparison website.

The crystal meth. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Gang leader Hassan Jalilian, 27, had the parcels packaged in Canada then sent to Leeds, West Yorkshire where the contents were sold on the street.

He was caught in 2017 when Border Force officials intercepted packages addressed to him containing the illegal substances.

Appearing at Leeds Crown Court this week Jalilian and three co-defendants were jailed for a total of more than 30 years.

The offences occurred over the course of four months in 2017, the court heard, during which time the group also conspired to sell cocaine and ecstasy.

Jalilian purchased the drugs using a cryptocurrency known as bitcoin over the dark web in a bid to avoid capture.

He also set up a gym in Leeds, which the gang used as a front to cut, package, store and distributed their drugs.

Patrick Palmer, prosecuting, said Border Force officials intercepted three packages from Toronto addressed to Jalilian in May and June 2017.

He added: "Each of the three parcels contained an identical children's toy.

"Hidden inside each toy was a foil package.

"Each package contained about 50g crystal meth with a purity of about 99 per cent and with a street value of £18,000."

Police launched an investigation and raided Jalilian's premises in June 2017, when they recovered drugs valued at £61,000 and cash totalling £45,000 as well as two hunting knives.

Jailan used CS spray, which is commonly used by riot police, to attack two police officers when he was apprehended, the court heard.

Police recovered a number of photos from the scene, including one showing Jalilian posing topless with a thick wad of cash in his hand.

Officers also found images of a gun and ammunition on his mobile phone.

A search of the premises uncovered digital scales, an industrial money counter, an industrial heat cooker and an industrial vacuum sealer.

Jalilian was jailed for 11-years on drug, weapon and driving charges.

Michael Bendo, 22, who was described as the "second in command", received eight years for possession of criminal property and assisting an offender.

Gohar Manzoor, 29, was handed seven years and four months for drug offences.

Jalilian's girlfriend Cheryl Scott, 45, was jailed for five years on drug and weapon charges.

The court heard that up until 2017 there was no market for crystal meth in West Yorkshire.

Mr Palmer said: "Jalilian, having seen this gap in the drug market, used his contacts and the dark web to order and import crystal meth and has used crypto currency to pay for the drug and preserve secrecy."

Mr Palmer described Jalilian as a "competent chemist."

Andrew Dallas, mitigating, said his client was suffering from mental health problems at the time of the offences.

Speaking after the sentencing, Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, who investigated the gang, said: "This group were involved in a very sophisticated criminal enterprise which saw large amounts of controlled drugs imported into the country and supplied to a large customer base.

"We regularly see how addictive drugs cause untold misery and harm to individual users and to local communities where they fuel crime and anti-social behaviour.

"The activities of this drug dealing operation will have been responsible for causing a significant amount of those issues.

"We hope the significant sentences Jalilian and his accomplices have received will serve as a stark reminder of the serious penalties that those who deal drugs can expect."