Other cases heard by the court included a burglar who smashed his way into a home armed with a bottle of bleach and a man who smashed up five cars and the windows of a store in Leeds during a drunken rampage.

Michael Conlon

A paedophile former West Yorkshire Police officer has been given a ten-year prison sentence for arranging to meet an eight-year-old girl for sex.

Leeds Crown Court. Picture: James Hardisty

A judge told Michael Conlon he poses a serious danger to children as he was handed the extended jail term.

Conlon, 46, of Newton Grove, Chapeltown, was arrested in November last year after he travelled to Liverpool from his home in Leeds to meet an undercover police officer posing a fellow paedophile.

Joseph Palmer

A man stalked his ex-girlfriend on a dating app and left her too afraid to live on her own as he subjected her to prolonged psychological abuse.

Joseph Palmer, 32, set up fake online dating site accounts in order to make his former partner's life 'a misery' when she ended their relationship

Leeds Crown Court heard Palmer, of Bishops Hull, Taunton, had known the victim since they were at school together and they had been friends for over a decade.

Simon Keith

A judge told a thug that he was 'sick of the sight of him' after he was brought back to court for breaching an order imposed for attacking police officers in Wakefield.

Simon Keith, 28, of Chapel Street, Knottingley, was warned by Judge Robin Mairs this week that he will go to prison if he appears before him again.

Judge Mairs told him: "If we meet again I will have no option but to send you to custody. I have given you far more chances than others have received."

Michael Wood

A man who sold a laptop and computer games at a Cash Converters store a day after they were stolen during a house burglary has been sent to prison.

Michael Wood, 44, of Fairfield Grove, Bramley, was locked up for 15 months after pleading guilty to handling stolen goods at Leeds Crown Court.

His barrister told the court: "He remains insistent that he had no idea when and where they had been stolen."

John Proctor

A drug dealer who manufactured amphetamine at a car repair garage in Leeds has been sent to prison.

John Proctor, 49, of Neville Road, Halton Moor, was arrested after police found chemicals, lab equipment and large amounts of class B drugs at the business in Seacroft.

More drugs, including £41,000 of amphetamine stored in a freezer, were discovered when officers raided a house in Osmondthorpe.

Kyle Major

A burglar who smashed his way into a home armed with a bottle of bleach and threatened the female occupant has been jailed for nine years.

Kyle Major, 33, kicked his way into the house on Lincoln Street, Wakefield, and began shouting at the terrified woman who locked herself in her room.

The police were called and found Major, of College Grove View, Wakefield, walking down the stairs with a Lucozade bottle in his hand.

James Smith

A man who had more than a thousand indecent child images on electronic devices seized from his home in Leeds has been spared an immediate prison sentence.

James Smith was arrested at his home in Leeds after police received information that a Facebook account linked to him had been used to upload an indecent image of a child.

Smith, 29, of Kentmere Avenue, Seacroft, pleaded guilty to three counts of making an indecent image of a child and one of possessing prohibited images.

Andrew Scott

A man caused damage totalling £9,000 when he smashed up five cars and the windows of a store in Leeds during a drunken rampage.

Andrew Scott, 40, told the police that he could not remember carrying out the criminal damage spree after he spent the evening drinking vodka and watching wrestling on TV at his home in Hunslet, Leeds.

When interviewed Scott, of Arthington View, Hunslet, told officers that the incident was "a blur."

Anthony Behan

A burglar pretended to be an Amazon delivery man then broke into his boss' home and stole his valuable watch collection.

Anthony Behan, 30, of Granville Road, Burmantofts, targeted his employer's home while he was out walking with his wife.

The victim returned home to find a rear window had been smashed and his watch collection worth £7,000 had been taken from a bedroom.

Brenden Kennedy

A thug who threw a bar stool with full force at a woman's face in an unprovoked assault has been jailed.

The woman was left needing hospital treatment after 32-year-old Brenden Kennedy, of Bradford Road, Wakefield, launched the stool from three metres away at a Featherstone working men's club.

Leeds Crown Court was told the pair had been friends but that ended three years ago over a dispute.