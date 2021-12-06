West Yorkshire Police has warned this could provide opportunities for burglars, as it shares its advice for making your home safe during the winter.

Keeping your house well lit, particularly if you're late back from work, is the force's number one tip - it recommends using timer lights to make your house look lived in.

Remembering to lock doors and windows, keeping valuables out of sight, planting hardy bushes and checking your doors meet minimum security standards could also help to keep burglars at bay.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on observatory.leeds.gov.uk, shows which Leeds neighbourhoods are burglary hotspots.

There were 5,115 burglaries recorded across Leeds between August 2020 and September 2021, the latest available figures from West Yorkshire Police.

Here we reveal the 13 Leeds areas which recorded the most offences.

All images are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. Leeds city centre There were 262 burglaries in Leeds city centre

2. Harehills There were 103 burglaries in Harehills

3. Gipton South There were 94 burglaries in Gipton South

4. Holbeck There were 94 burglaries in Holbeck