Leeds crime statistics: The areas with the most robberies this year revealed by West Yorkshire Police figures

By Abbey Maclure
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 12:45 pm

New police figures have revealed which Leeds neighborhoods are robbery hotspots. There were 1,025 robberies recorded across Leeds between June 2020 and May 2021, the latest available figures.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on observatory.leeds.gov.uk, shows which Leeds neighbourhoods were hotspots for robberies over the year. Here we reveal the 13 Leeds areas which recorded the most offences.

All images are for illustrative purposes only and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. City Centre

113 robberies

2. Little London and Sheepscar

54 robberies

3. Harehills

36 robberies

Photo: SWNS

4. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens

35 robberies

Photo: Google

