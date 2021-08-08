New police figures have revealed which Leeds neighborhoods are robbery hotspots. There were 1,025 robberies recorded across Leeds between June 2020 and May 2021, the latest available figures.

West Yorkshire Police data, made available on observatory.leeds.gov.uk, shows which Leeds neighbourhoods were hotspots for robberies over the year. Here we reveal the 13 Leeds areas which recorded the most offences.

1. City Centre 113 robberies

2. Little London and Sheepscar 54 robberies

3. Harehills 36 robberies Photo: SWNS

4. Lincoln Green and Ebor Gardens 35 robberies Photo: Google