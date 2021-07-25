Leeds crime statistics: The 11 safest areas in the city revealed by new West Yorkshire Police figures
New police figures have revealed the Leeds neighbourhoods with the least crime.
Sunday, 25th July 2021, 4:45 pm
The West Yorkshire Police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every crime recorded in Leeds from June 2020 to May 2021 that was not later cancelled. These are the 11 Leeds neighbourhoods with the least recorded crimes during that period, listed in descending order. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.
