Leeds convenience shop staff threatened with handgun and knife in terrifying armed robbery
Staff at a Leeds convenience shop were threatened with a handgun and a knife in a terrifying armed robbery.
Police have released CCTV images of two suspects as they investigate the robbery at Best One, in Stanks Parade, at around 7.40pm on December 29.
The suspects arrived at the store on a silver motorbike, both with their faces covered by helmets.
One was armed with a handgun, which was thought to be a replica, and the other suspect had a knife.
They threatened staff and stole cash and a quantity of cigarettes and tobacco before leaving the shop on the motorbike along Stanks Approach.
While their faces are covered, detectives hope someone may recognise the pair from their clothing and build and the silver bike.
Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact DC385 Pickup at Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210670390 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.
Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
