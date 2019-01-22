Leeds city centre road closed as police called over concerns for woman on bridge

Have your say

Police have been called to Leeds city centre over concerns for the safety of a woman on a bridge.

West Yorkshire Police were called out at 2.14pm over concerns from a member of the public about the safety of a woman on a bridge over Park Lane, near the college campus.

Officers are currently at the scene dealing with the incident.

There are road closures in place and motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We were called out at 2.14pm to reports of concerns for a woman on a bridge over Park Lane

"Officers are currently at the scene dealing with the incident

Police and ambulance services on scene in Park Lane.

"There are road closures in place"

UPDATE: As of 2.45pm the woman has been brought down safely.

Are you affected by the issues in this story? Call Samaritans now for free on 116 123.

The number is free from mobiles or landlines.