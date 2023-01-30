Zak Armour, 22, was on his way to start his shift at a restaurant, when he came across the violence on Bridge End at around 3pm on Saturday (January 27). He said he saw the small group of cyclists on the pavement and on the cycle path being approached by an “aggressive” group of “between 10 and 15” males and females.

He said: “They were dressed up like they were out day drinking. I only saw it for about two minutes but what I did see was possibly drunk behaviour.

"It was mostly the women attacking these cyclists and being aggressive. They were slapping them and punching them.

The man who took the video said he saw a group of between 10 and 15 men and women being aggressive towards the couriers. Photo: Zak Armour

"The cyclists didn’t retaliate. They kept shouting ‘no violence!’.”

A 20 second clip shared by Mr Armour and seen by the Yorkshire Evening Post shows two men in work uniform trying to calm the situation down while a crowd of women strike a man in more casual clothing.

He added: “It was very loud and aggressive behaviour. It was uncomfortable to see it in the middle of Leeds and I felt sympathy for the cyclists who didn’t seem to be in the wrong.”

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly before 3pm on Saturday, police received a third-party report of an ongoing incident involving a number of people in Bridge End, Leeds. It was reported that a cyclist may have been assaulted during the altercation.