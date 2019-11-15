Leeds city centre lane blocked after car crashes into railings
A Leeds city centre lane has been blocked after a car crashed into railings.
Friday, 15th November 2019, 9:16 am
Updated
Friday, 15th November 2019, 9:16 am
Police were called to the scene on near the Adelphi pub on Hunslet Road at 8.17am today.
The grey Audi sustained damaged to the front of the car.
There were no injuries.
Council Highways attended the scene to move the car.
One lane was blocked in the incident causing slight congestion.