Leeds city centre lane blocked after car crashes into railings

Police were called to the scene on near the Adelphi pub on Hunslet Road at 8.17am today.

The grey Audi sustained damaged to the front of the car.

There were no injuries.

The scene of a car crash in Leeds city centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council Highways attended the scene to move the car.