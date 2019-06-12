Leeds city centre crime hotspots: The 10 worst areas in April according to Police UK

The figures have been obtained from a 'crime map' on the Police UK website. All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1. Boar Lane (On or around) A total of 95 crimes were recorded on or around Boar Lane in April.

2. The Calls (on or around) A total of 87 crimes were recorded on or around The Calls in April.

3. Merrion Street (On or around) A total of 73 crimes were recorded on or around Merrion Street in April.

4. Duncan Street (On or around) A total of 71 crimes were recorded on or around Duncan Street in April.

