Leeds children help West Yorkshire Police by giving out handmade speeding tickets for drivers on busy road outside school

The police 'recruited' a group of schoolchildren to help them in handing out speeding tickets to drivers on a busy school road.

Officers from the West Yorkshire Police - Leeds East team stopped drivers on Barwick Road this morning (July 16).

Handmade speeding tickets. - CC WYP

Pupils from St Theresa's Catholic Primary School handed speeding drivers handmade tickets once stopped by the officers.

The team posted on Facebook: "Officers have been out this morning on Barwick Road, with pupils from St Theresa's Catholic Primary School. Officers stopped cars that were speeding to allow the children to speak to them and issue them with speeding tickets they had made."

The tickets included phrases such as "it could have been your life" and "you just got told by a 10 year old kid!".

Many social media users praised the idea.

One said: "Excellent idea! Nobody's going to forget that in a hurry. I wonder if those children will realise they've probably saved some other child's life. Well done WYP, your best idea so far!"

Another added: "Great initiative!"

