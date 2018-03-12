Leeds charity Tempus Novo wins national praise for its work to help ex-prisoners find jobs

A Leeds-based charity has won national praise for the work it does to help prisoners find sustainable employment after they are released.

Tempus Novo, which first started out working with inmates at HMP Leeds, now works at a number of prisons throughout Yorkshire.

Read more: Comedian Lenny Henry backs Leeds charity Tempus Novo



It was highly commended by the judges of the 2018 Robin Corbett Award for Prisoner Re-integration, which focuses on work that fosters personal responsibility among prisoners and ex-offenders.

Former prison officers Steve Freer and Val Wawrosz, who founded Tempus Novo in 2014, were presented with the award and £3,000 by Lady Corbett.

Also in crime: How Rhinos charity works with Leeds prisoners to reduce re-offending



Steve said: “This is a proud day indeed for all at Tempus Novo and it will further motivate us in our work to rehabilitate through sustainable employment.

"We now work with 40 local employers who are fast recognising the benefits to their bottom line of working with marginalised people, recruited through Tempus Novo.”