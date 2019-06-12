Leeds cannabis dealer drove at 130mph in motorway chase

Have your say

A cannabis dealer drove at 130mph as he tried to get away from police during a chase through Leeds.

Simran Bhaker was jailed after a court heard how he put other drivers in danger during the 15 mile pursuit.

Bhaker was travelling with his girlfriend in a Skoda Fabia on Tingley roundabout when police began following the vehicle.

The 29-year-old sped off through residential streets then reached 100mph along Thorpe Lane.

Dave Mackay, prosecuting, said other drivers had to take evasive action when Bhaker went round bollards and drove on the wrong side of the road.

The defendant drove through Thorpe village at 90mph then onto Common Lane and the A650 Bradford Road before joining the M1.

The prosecutor said Bhaker drove "as fast as he could" along the motorway.

Police cars managed to box the vehicle in on the fast last but Bhaker drove over a rain gully to get away.

The vehicle was eventually brought to a stop and Bhaker was arrested.

Mr Mackay said Bhaker's partner was "visibly shaking and upset".

Cannabis with a street value of £60 was found in the vehicle along with £745 in cash.

A mobile phone was also found which contained texts linking him to dealing the class B drug.

Bhaker's home was searched and more cannabis was found along with dealer bags, scales and a grinder.

Police also recovered a taser disguised as a knuckle duster and fake Scottish bank notes.

Bhaker, of Ingle Avenue, Morley, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Probation officer Gohar Khan told the court Bhaker gone out to get some food with his girlfriend and had panicked when he saw the police car following him.

Mr Khan said the defendant had bought the taser at a car boot sale.

Matthew Harding, mitigating, said Bhaker had pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and was ashamed of his behaviour.

He said the defendant had been selling cannabis to friends.

He added: "He had an unhealthy interest in weapons but he wasn't armed when he was dealing drugs.

"He doesn't appear to be out and about at night with weaponry."

Bhaker was jailed for 25 months.

Judge Robin Mairs said: "This was a prolonged piece of driving that showed absolute disregard for other road users."