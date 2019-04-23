Leeds burglars caught after victim's son tracked stolen mobile phone are jailed for more than eight-years

Have your say

TWO Leeds burglars snared after their 66-year-old victim's son's detective work have been jailed for a total of eight-and a-half-years.

Prolific burglars Michael Wood and Christopher Clough raided the pensioner’s home in Pudsey as she slept, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Christopher Clough

They stole her mobile phone, lap top, purse and keys to a Vauxhall Corsa, which was also taken during the raid overnight on March 4.

The pensioner’s son monitored the stolen phone's tracking software and saw the phone was in the Snowden Vale area of Bramley, where Clough lived.

The court heard the son went to the area and saw Clough and Wood walk past him into Bramley Shopping Centre.

The son alerted police and joined officers in a foot chase before Wood was arrested.

Police found that Wood had the stolen mobile phone with him and officers found the Corsa nearby.

Prosecutor, Ashleigh Metcalfe said the burglary victim has since suffered sleepless nights and feels vulnerable.

Timothy Jacobs for 41-year-old Wood, of Fairfield Grove, Leeds, said there was no forced entry after the court heard the burglars entered the house through an unlocked door.

Sean Smith for Clough, aged 42, of Snowden Vale, Bramley, said his client offended to fund a drug habit and is now on a methadone detox programme in prison.

Wood admitted burglary and theft of the Corsa.

Wood also admitted theft by finding of a computer tablet and purse taken in a burglary at a house in Bramley in February.

Wood, who also admitted fraud by selling the computer tablet, has 17 previous convictions for 59 offences including 18 house burglaries.

Clough admitted burglary and theft of the Corsa.

Clough has 15 previous convictions for 46 offences including more than 20 house burglaries.

Jailing Wood for four-and-a-half-years and Clough for four-years, Recorder Margia Mostafa told them: "Both of you have terrible records for this type of offending."