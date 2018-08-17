Leeds burglar claimed he was 'on his way to ASDA' as he fled crime scene at 4am

A CAREER burglar claimed he was going shopping at ASDA when he was caught running from an attempted house break-in at 4am.

A judge who jailed Tobias Binns described his account as a “tall story”

Binns ripped up a decking plank before using it to smash conservatory widows at a house on Shire Road, Morley, in the early house of July 5 this year. Binns fled after waking up the homeowners but was spotted by neighbours as he ran off through gardens

Police arrived with dogs and headed in the direction that Binns had left the scene.

Binns was sweating heavily and covered in sticky buds when he was arrested on waste ground at 4am.

The 37-year-old denied being responsible for the offence and claimed he was on his way to go shopping at ASDA.

He told officers he “often took short cuts through waste land and gardens when he went out shopping.”

Binns, of not fixed address, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary before he was due to go trial at Leeds Crown Court.

The court heard Binns has 15 convictions for 32 previous offences and is a “third strike” burglar.

He was jailed for four years in 2015 for house burglary and was on licence at the time of the offence.

Marcus Waite, mitigating, said Binns committed the offence after losing his job in June this year.

Mr Waite said: “He says that he spiralled back in to drinking and his old pattern of offending. Binns was jailed for 16 months.

Recorder David Gordon said: “You were interviewed having been arrested and you denied the offence, saying you were making your way to ASDA at 4am and often took short cuts through waste land and gardens when you went shopping.

“A tall story, which I am happy to say you did not maintain before a jury. You at least had the decency to admit the matter when you came to court.”