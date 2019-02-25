Leeds burglar caught from fingerprints he left on Strongbow bottles at scene

Have your say

A bungling burglar was caught in Leeds after he left fingerprints on Strongbow cider bottles found at the scene.

Josef Ziga was jailed for 12 months over two raids at houses in the Gipton and Headingley areas of Leeds.

Amberton Road in Leeds

Leeds Crown Court heard Ziga , 47, forced his way into an unoccupied property on Amberton Road which was undergoing renovation in September last year.

The landlord who had been carrying out the work left £600 worth of tools inside the property, which Ziga stole.

Ayman Khokhar, prosecuting, said two bottles of Strongbow cider were found in the lounge.

They were forensically examined and found to contain Ziga's fingerprints.

Ziga then targeted a house on Manor Avenue, Headingley, on December 23 last year.

He smashed a glass door to get inside the building before stealing jewellery and electrical items worth £3,000.

The damage to the door cost £600 to repair.

Ziga's blood was found on a bedsheet and pieces of broken glass on the floor of the property.

Ziga, a Czech national, was also arrested in November last year after he was stopped driving a car in Leeds while disqualified.

Ziga, of Seaforth Grove, Harehills, pleaded guilty to two offences of burglary and driving while disqualified.

Ishmael Uddin , mitigating, said: "The offences were amateurish and not professional."

Mr Uddin said Ziga's family would suffer if he was sent to prison.

Recorder Felicity Davies said: "You chose to commit these offences despite your family difficulties and despite their needs."

Referring to the second burglary, she said: "It was an offence made all the more upsetting for the victim because it was only two days before Christmas."