Leeds 21-year-old man said he was punched in shocking 'homophobic' attack in Leeds City Centre

A man from Leeds said he was punched in a shocking 'homophobic' attack in Leeds City Centre last night.

Chad Issac, 21, said he was waiting for a taxi home after a night out near the Corn Exchange when he was punched 'for being gay'.

Chad, a travel agent from Leeds, said: "I’m not “out there” I don’t “shove it in people’s face” I was simply going about my daily life having fun and enjoying myself after a night out.

"This has never happened to me before.

"I could not believe it.

"I have never, ever experienced homophobia to it’s fullest form and I am so sorry to anyone who I underestimated or told “it doesn’t exist anymore.”

"The world is a poisonous place and I’m sorry we still have to deal with this on a regular basis.

"I was literally beside myself and didn’t know what to do."

Chad said he rushed to A&E with his auntie following the attack.

He added: "I was in so much shock and I was crying my eyes out.

"I don't know why they did it."

Hundreds of members of the public have offered their support following a social media post by Chad on Sunday.

Chad said he is in the process of reporting the incident to the police.