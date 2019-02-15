Leeds 17-year-old with gunshot wounds who filmed himself going to hospital named after judge lifts court order

A 17-year-old who "boasted" on camera as he was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds can now be identified as Emile Riggan.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl, QC, agreed to lift a reporting restriction to allow the media to name Riggan after an application by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Emile Riggan

Riggan and fellow gang member Shaheem Isaac were locked up today over the daylight shooting at the house on Devon Close, Woodhouse, on July 16 last year.

Later the same day Riggan received gunshot wounds in a revenge attack.

Leeds Crown Court heard Riggan "boasted" as he filmed himself on a mobile phone as he was taken to St James' Hospital.

Spencer Lane

He underwent surgery and recovered from his injuries.

Riggan was subsequently charged in relation to an incident earlier that day where he and his two accomplices had targeted the address in Devon Close, firing a shotgun at the front of the property causing damage.

They sped off in a blue Ford Ka which then crashed into a wall and a van in nearby Archery Road as they escaped from the scene.

The car, which was bearing false registration plates, was later found abandoned in Hill Top Place, Hyde Park, and was recovered for forensic examination.

The same vehicle was also used a short time before in an incident in Roundhay Grove where a window at a house was smashed by masked men armed with what appeared to be a shotgun, although no evidence was found of a gun being discharged.

Isaac, of Louis Grove, Chapeltown, was jailed for eight years after pleading guilty to pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and criminal damage.

Riggan, who turns 18 tomorrow, pleaded guilty to pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He was sent to a young offenders institution for 12 months.

Lifting the reporting restriction allowing Riggan to be identified, the judge said: "The principle of open justice is most important. This message will get out."

The third defendant, a 15-year-old male who cannot be identified at this stage, also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He will be sentenced next month.