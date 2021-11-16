Large police cordon in Leeds city centre after gas main leak - people asked to avoid the area
A large police cordon is in place in Leeds city centre after a gas main leak.
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 5:07 pm
At 3.14pm today, police received a report of a gas main leak in East Parade.
It required a cordon for public safety.
A large cordon has been put in place around East Parade including Cookridge Street, Oxford Place, Great George Street, The Headrow, South Parade and Park Row.
People are being asked to avoid the area and to follow the directions of officers on the ground.
First Bus services are diverting. These include the 14, 15, 19, 19A, 49 and 50A.