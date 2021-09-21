It happened at about 9.50pm on Monday September 13 in High Street, Knottingley.

Police were called to reports of a fight inside the takeaway and found a man with serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High Street, Knottingley, where the attack took place (Photo: Google)

Richard Hunter-Smith, 25, of Sycamore Avenue, Knottingley, has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday.

He has also been charged with an unrelated burglary and driving offences.