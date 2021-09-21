Knottingley man, 25, charged over assault in Chinese takeaway which left man with serious injuries
A 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with a serious assault in a Chinese takeaway.
It happened at about 9.50pm on Monday September 13 in High Street, Knottingley.
Police were called to reports of a fight inside the takeaway and found a man with serious injuries.
He was taken to hospital for treatment.
Richard Hunter-Smith, 25, of Sycamore Avenue, Knottingley, has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court yesterday.
He has also been charged with an unrelated burglary and driving offences.
Four other men, aged 24, 26, 32 and 33, have been arrested in connection with this incident and released on bail.