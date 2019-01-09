Knifepoint robber demanded cash but left Mirfield newsagents with can of beer only

A man pulled a knife on shop staff and demanded cash during a robbery at a newsagents in Mirfield.

Detectives today released a CCTV image of the robber as they appealed for information.

The robbery happened shortly before 5pm on December 27 at a newsagents in Lee Green.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "A male entered the shop and went to the till area with a can of beer. Once the till was opened, he pulled out a knife and made demands for cash; however left with the can of beer only.

"It is believed that the male who entered the newsagents was in company with two other males who he has walked off with in the direction of Water Royd Lane."

Officers want to speak to anyone with information about the man pictured or who witnessed any part of this incident.

Call Kirklees District CID via 101, quoting crime reference 13180647454, or to use the 101 Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.