Knife was found as police responded to disturbance at Leeds school

A knife was found in the wake of a disturbance which resulted in a Leeds school being evacuated.

Police earlier said that they had been called to the school amid concerns for a pupil involved in a disturbance.

Crawshaw Academy in Pudsey has issued an update to parents following an earlier incident at the school. Picture: Google

The boy had run off but was found by officers in the area and arrested.

Now the school has issued a message to parents which includes new details about the recovery of a knife.

The full message sent to parents reads:

"At 11:20am today, police were called to Crawshaw Academy, in Robin Lane, Pudsey, after a disturbance involving a pupil. He had run off from the school and concerns were raised for his welfare.

"The school's safeguarding procedures were instigated, the fire alarm was activated, and pupils and staff had left the building.

"As always, the safety of our students is my first priority and I'd like to thank all staff and students for the way they behaved.

"Officers attended the school and recovered a knife. The pupil has subsequently been found safe by officers in the area and no other pupil came to harm.

"The police have reassured the school that there is no ongoing risk to students and staff."

